Nick Cave and Debbie Harry Share New Cover of “On the Other Side”

Parker Beatty June 30th, 2023 - 6:22 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The pairing of Nick Cave and Debbie Harry has produced another classic track in the form of ‘On the Other Side,’ originally penned by Jeffrey Lee Pierce of Gun Club. As reported by Pitchfork, the song comes as the first single for The Task Has Overwhelmed Us, the fourth volume in the Jeffrey Lee Pierce Sessions Project series, which will also feature contributions from Cypress Grove, Warren Ellis, and filmmaker Jim Jarmusch.

The song is a duet between Cave and Harry, accompanied by delicate guitar and piano that suit the song’s intimate lyrics, quiet yet powerful in its execution. While we have no access to the original unreleased recording from Pierce that was used as the basis for this track, one can imagine his voice echoing through the chords, and it is clear that Cave and Harry have done the song justice.

As a part of previous volumes of the series, Cave and Harry have also recorded “Free to Walk” for 2009’s We Are Only Riders, “The Breaking Hands” for 2012’s The Journey Is Long, and “Into the Fire” for 2014’s Axels and Sockets.

Of Pierce, Cave said that “He genuinely cared about other people. He was very genuine. And you know, I loved him very much. And I think he was a great songwriter.” Harry added, “He had a good heart… and, you know, it’s surprising how great his lyrics were, how original they were.”

Nearly ten years in the making, The Task Has Overwhelmed Us will be released on September 29, 2023 via Glitterhouse Records. Nick Cave can be seen on a North American solo tour this fall, with tickets available now.

Listen to Nick Cave and Debbie Harry’s ‘On the Other Side’ below: