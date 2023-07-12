Night Club Shares Cover of Siouxsie And The Banshees’ Song “Cities in Dust” with a Twist

Home News Roy Lott July 12th, 2023 - 8:48 PM

Night Club

Electronic band Night Club has released their electrifying take on Siouxsie and The Banshee’s “classic “Cities in Dust.” Similar to the original, it keeps the upbeat headbanger momentum with a dark electronic dance twist. Check it out below.

Following their performance at the annual Mad Cool Music Festival in Spain, the band announced on Instagram that the cover will be featured on a Siouxsie tribute compilation album from Cleopatra Records. The album will release in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIGHT CLUB (@nightclubband)

This is the first new release of music from Night Club since their high-fidelity ranked album Die Lullaby, released in 2020. The album includes the singles “Miss Negativity” and “Gossip.” In 2022, the group went on a headlining tour and opened for Puscifer that same year.

Since starting in 2012, they have released three LPs and three EPs, with their last being Black Leather Hat in 2014. Night Club consists of Emily Kavanaugh and Mark Brooks.