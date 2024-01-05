Night Club Announces New Album Masochist For March 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Crime Scene”

Home News Robyn Violanda January 5th, 2024 - 8:33 PM

Night Club

The dark electronic duo Night Club is coming out with an album titled Masochist. The third track on the album, “Crime Scene,” is the first single released from Masochist. The song is catchy and groovy, but has an edge when it comes to the lyrics and the unique electronic sound.

<a href="https://nightclubband.com/album/masochist">Masochist by Night Club</a>

The album was co-mixed by producer Dave “Rave” Ogilvie, who is known for being a former member of the band, Skinny Puppy. Ogilvie is also known for their work with artists like Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn Manson, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Their opening track, “Gone,” features the American rock singer and songwriter Maynard James Keenan. Night Club recently completed two tours in the United States and Europe, supporting and opening for Keenan and his band, Puscifer.

The Los Angeles based duo consists of Emily Kavanaugh and Mark Brooks, who have been prominent in the electronic music scene since 2016. They are known for mixing electronic sounds with dark, metal musical styling.

The music video is energetic with darker, more intense themes. Unlike in the animated video for their song, “Die In The Disco,” Kavanaugh is able to be in this music video to put on a performance that enhances the title of the album, Masochist.

Here is the official tracklist for MASOCHIST, releasing on March 15, 2024.

Gone (feat. MJ Keenan) Barbwire Kiss Another Side of You Crime Scene Let’s Play Revenge! The Lunatics (Have Taken Over the Asylum) Pretty Girls Do Ugly Things Fatal Crush Everybody Knows Black December

Night Club has a total of 44.3 million streams and 167,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, as well as 97 million views on YouTube. They headlined an entire US tour, selling out The Echo in Los Angeles on April 22, 2022. Recently, Night Club opened for The Cult in May 2023, and sold out their London headline show on June 8, 2023 in just 2 weeks.