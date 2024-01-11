Night Club Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 11th, 2024 - 3:14 PM

Tricky performs in support of A Perfect Circle at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, CA on 17 November, 2018. First support act was Night Club.

According to Instagram, musical duo Night Club announced The Masochist Tour. On the social media post the musical duo says:”Excited to announce our 2024 North American tour with special guests @rosegardenfuneralparty and @jpeg01.” For tickets and more information visiting here.

The tour kicks off in San Diego before stopping in San Francisco, Eugene, Seattle, Denver, Lawrence, Cudahy, Cleveland, Brooklyn, Detroit, New Orleans, Houston, El Paso, Austin Phoenix and other cities.

The Masochist Tour Dates

4/2- San Diego, CA – Casbah

4/3- Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

4/4 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom Of The Hill

4/5 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

4/6 – Eugene, OR – John Henry’s

4/7 – Portland, OR – The Coffin Club

4/9 – Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s

4/11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

4/12 – Denver, CO – Reelworks

4/13 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

4/14 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

4/16 – Minneapolis, MN – Icehouse

4/17 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade

4/18 – Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

4/19 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

4/20 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie

4/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus

4/22 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd

4/23 – Medford, MA – Deep Cuts

4/25 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

4/26 – Detroit, MI – Fixation Fest at Small’s

4/27 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe

4/28 – Greenville, SC – The Radio Room

4/30 – Charlotte, NC – Snug Harbor

3/1 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

3/2 – New Orleans, LA – Santos Bar

3/3 – Austin, TX – Elysium

3/4 – Denton, TX – Andy’s Bar & Grill

3/5 – Houston, TX – Etro Nightclub

3/7 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

3/8 – El Paso, TX – Rosewood Bar

3/10 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

3/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge