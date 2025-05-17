Rihanna Releases New Song “Friend Of Mine” For Smurfs Movie

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 17th, 2025 - 3:11 PM

Rihanna has excited music fans again with her new song, “Friend Of Mine,” for the Smurfs movie soundtrack. It’s a fun and uplifting track that mixes Rihanna’s amazing voice with playful sounds reflecting the charm of our favorite blue characters. The release of “Friend Of Mine” is an important moment in Rihanna’s career, as she combines her music talents with the fun and happiness associated with the Smurfs franchise. The song’s lively tune and memorable chorus create feelings of friendship and nostalgia, making it a quick favorite for fans of both Rihanna and the animated series. As mentioned by Stereogum, this single highlights Rihanna’s ability to be versatile as an artist while also reaching across musical boundaries to appeal to young audiences and long-time listeners alike.

Rihanna’s work on the Smurfs movie shows her commitment to giving fans great music everywhere, and “Friend Of Mine” is one of those songs. Its uplifting words and catchy beat are set to make it a favorite in playlists worldwide, strengthening Rihanna’s status as an international music star. With this new song out, excitement for the Smurfs movie has grown even more, promising viewers both amazing sights and fantastic sounds.

The song captures the ideas of friendship and adventure, fitting well with the movie’s spirit. As we wait for the full release of the Smurfs film, “Friend Of Mine” will surely keep fans excited about how it matches their favorite characters’ adventures on screen. Rihanna keeps exploring new musical paths, and “Friend Of Mine” shows her lasting charm and ability to adapt in today’s music scene.