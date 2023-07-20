A$AP Rocky Hints at Marriage to Rihanna and Diaper Runs in New Song “Riot (Rowdy Pipen)”

Home News James Reed July 20th, 2023 - 2:33 PM

A$AP Rocky has shared a new song, “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n).” It’s his second single as lead artist of 2023, following January’s “Same Problems?” Rocky co-produced the new track with Pharrell Williams. Listen to it below.

Earlier this year, A$AP Rocky joined Tyler, The Creator on “Wharf Talk,” an archival track Tyler released on Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale. Last December, he released the single “Shittin’ Me,” recorded for the video game Need for Speed: Unbound. The rapper also welcomed his first child with Rihanna, a boy named RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022. The musicians are expecting a second child soon.

“Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)” starts off with an unusual instrumental followed by “Mista (Woo, woo, woo, woo) I might start a riot, mm (Woo, woo, woo) Opposite of quiet, yeah (Woo, woo, woo).” These lyrics alone tell the listener that this won’t be a safe-for-work song, especially with what follows. A$AP Rocky then mentions “I just call designers up, I free ninety-nine it, uh (Uh, uh, uh)”. This refers to him receiving free clothing from brands that want to sell their products. Rather, the clothes are so cheap that they might as well be free.

In the first verse, A$AP Rocky talks about having a successful life without an education: “My wife is erotic, I’m smokin’ exotic (Woo, woo) My whip is exotic, my crib is a cottage (Woo, woo, woo) A wholе lotta cheesy, we gettin’ that cottage (Woo, woo) A wholе lotta brains, I skipped out on college (Woo, woo, woo)”. The chorus sings: “We grow, we learn and we live (Woo, woo) I might start a riot (Woo, woo, woo) We grow, we learn and we live (Woo, woo, woo)”. This is a follow up from Nirvanas song “Smells like teen spirit”. In addition, Rocky possibly sings about his second child: “New collab’ with my baby mom (Woo, woo, woo)”.