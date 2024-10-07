Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna Reportedly Turned Down Headline Slots For Coachella 2025

As reported by Bloomberg, Tollett has been looking to book some popular names for next year to ensure that the lower sales figures do not continue into 2025 but so far, Tollett has not found the headliners for next year’s edition. He reportedly wanted Lamar and Rihanna for next year’s festival.

While no official reasons has been given for the decline, it is likely that Lamar would not be considering festival appearances as he already has a huge list of plans for next year. Last month, it was confirmed that Lamar would be headlining the 2025 NFL Super Bowl LIX Halftime show, which will be held at the Caesar Superdome in New Orleans on February 9.

As for Rihanna, the singer has not embarked on a full tour in years and has been focused on her family and recently launching new business ventures.