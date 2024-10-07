Kendrick Lamar & Rihanna Reportedly Turned Down Headline Slots For Coachella 2025

According to nme.com, it has been reported that both Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna have turned down an offer to headline Coachella 2025. The reports were first shared by Bloomberg, which published an article about the current situation of the music festival and its plans for next year’s installment.
According to the outlet, Paul Tollett, CEO of concert production company Goldenvoice and co-founder of Coachella, has been looking for 2025 headliners since this year’s edition wrapped up in April. The search also comes as the festival has endured some hardships in recent years, including closing down during the pandemic and then failing to sell out tickets over the past two years.
As reported by Bloomberg, Tollett has been looking to book some popular names for next year to ensure that the lower sales figures do not continue into 2025 but so far, Tollett has not found the headliners for next year’s edition. He reportedly wanted Lamar and Rihanna for next year’s festival.
While no official reasons has been given for the decline, it is likely that Lamar would not be considering festival appearances as he already has a huge list of plans for next year. Last month, it was confirmed that Lamar would be headlining the 2025 NFL Super Bowl LIX Halftime show, which will be held at the Caesar Superdome in New Orleans on February 9.
As for Rihanna, the singer has not embarked on a full tour in years and has been focused on her family and recently launching new business ventures.
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna