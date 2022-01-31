Rihanna Reportedly Pregnant With A$AP Rocky’s Baby

Home News Lauren Floyd January 31st, 2022 - 12:10 PM

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna broke the internet this Monday morning after sources like TMZ and The Shade Room announced they are expecting a baby. Several photos of the couple accompanied the announcement featuring Rih’s cute baby bump.

Rumors circulated late last year of the fashion and music icon’s potential pregnancy but this time it’s for real. A$AP and Rih themselves have not announced the news verbally but went walking together in Harlem, Rocky’s neighborhood, baby bump on full display under Rihanna’s long pink 1996 Chanel puffer jacket. She never fails to get a good shot, even pregnant, as she strutted glammed out in jewels and a full Fenty face.

According to Stereogum, the two lovebirds first collaborated eight years ago in 2013, on A$AP’s “Fashion Killa” visuals. In the video, the two spend quality time walking the New York streets, trying on expensive clothes, and getting cozy with each other in a magazine shop. Fast forward nine years later, who knew they’d be a couple let alone start a family!

They’ve been officially dating since 2020 and according to A$AP she’s been helping him on his upcoming album, which may or may not come in time for his performance at The Smoker’s Club Fest in April. The best of wishes to the two!