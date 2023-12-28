Rihanna Teases Follow Up To 2016’s Anti In New Interview

Home News Robyn Violanda December 28th, 2023 - 9:22 AM

Billionaire Robyn Fenty, known to most of the world as the musical artist, Rihanna, teases fans during a red carpet interview about new music and a world tour to come in the future.

Rihanna reveals that she has always had plans to return to performing, releasing new music, and going back on tour. She admits that she is proud of her most recent album, and wants to wait until her work is “perfect” before returning to the music world. This would be her first album in over 7 years.

Since her last album in 2016, Anti, Rihanna has been inching her way back into the music industry this year following her success and acclaim in the business. Her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty, and lingerie company, Savage-X-Fenty are thriving and have propelled Rihanna to top status not only in music, but the cosmetics and fashion industries as well.

In 2022, Rihanna surprised fans with singles “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again.” This year, she captured even more attention headlining Super Bowl 2023.

Rihanna is no stranger to success, which is clear from all her endeavors she pursued starting from her humble roots into the first female artist turned billionaire. Despite her recent career shifts and building a family with partner A$AP Rocky, fans of Rihanna are undoubtedly excited for this musical icon to return to the music booth and on stage.