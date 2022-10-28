Rihanna Returns With New Single “Lift Me Up” From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack

Home News Gracie Chunes October 28th, 2022 - 12:06 PM

On Friday, October 28, Rihanna returned to music with “Lift Me Up” from he upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack, set to be released Friday, November 4 via Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records.

With a Black Panther visualizer, “Lift Me Up” is a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. The song itself is about keeping loved ones close, safe and sound.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in U.S. theaters Friday, November 11.

Stream “Lift Me Up” here.