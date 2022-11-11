Rihanna Unveils New Single “Born Again”

Home News Gracie Chunes November 11th, 2022 - 2:08 PM

On Friday, November 11, Rihanna released her second single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, “Born Again.” The song comes just a few weeks after “Lift Me Up,” another song from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack and her first musical release single 2016’s Anti.

“Born Again” is a beautiful song about love for ones land, serving as a perfect anthem for Black Panther and Wakanda. “Lift Me Up,” Rihanna‘s first single from the films soundtrack serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, and was named Song of the Week. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters starting Friday, November 11.

Rihanna has slowly made her way back into the music world, and solidified this news when she announced she would be performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. (Consequence)

Stream “Born Again” here.