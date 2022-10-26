Rihanna Announces First New Song in Six Years Entitled “Lift Me Up”

Home News Karan Singh October 26th, 2022 - 12:05 PM

Rihanna has finally put the dry spell to an end and announced a new — her first since 2016! “Lift Me Up” will appear as part of the upcoming Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Barbadian singer and businesswoman co-wrote the song with Tems, producer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler. She has stated that the single is “as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman,” the star of the first Black Panther installment who died in 2020. (Pitchfork)

Tems said, “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them.” She continued, “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack will be released on November 4. The following week, on November 11, Ludwig Göransson’s original score for the film will be issued by Hollywood Records.

“Lift Me Up” is Rihanna’s first solo song since 2016, when she recorded “Sledgehammer” for Star Trek Beyond. More recently, she has collaborated with Future, N.E.R.D., DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar and PartyNextDoor. She also co-starred in a music video for with A$AP Rocky, who she recently had a child with.