Ben Gibbard Covers Julien Baker’s “Sprained Ankle” In Colorado

According to stereogum.com, Rilo Kiley’s reunion tour visited Red Rocks in Morrison, CO on May 14. Originally, Julien Baker and Torres were supposed to open the show but Baker canceled the tour partway through to focus on her health, so Jenny Lewis called in her Postal Service bandmate Ben Gibbard to support Rilo Kiley instead.

According to brooklynvegan.com, during her performance, Lewis wore a coat over her polka dot dress for part of the night. She and the band have been sticking to similar set lists so far for these shows, including a good mix of favorites from throughout their discography but mixing up the sequence a bit, and they sounded fantastic, especially in the gorgeous Red Rocks setting.

During his performance, Gibbard paid tribute to Baker with a cover of her song, “Sprained Ankle.” Then, the artist joked about how he was doing a greatest hits set before turning acoustic and slowing things down. Plus, the singer emphasized how happy he was to open for Rilo Kiley, who he said he has not seen since 2007.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried