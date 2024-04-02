Jenny Lewis Joins Swamp Dogg On Collaborative New Single “Count The Days”

Home News Morgan Schmitz April 2nd, 2024 - 3:52 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

81 year old Swamp Dogg is still putting out records. The living legend invites Jenny Lewis, of Rilo Kiley and The Postal Service fame to perform on his new single, Count the Days. The song is two minutes and forty-three seconds in length and starts with a violin and banjo instrumentation. The song has a rootsy, Americana feel with a soulful vibe that uses rich harmonies and a call and response in the refrain.

This single is a teaser off of Swamp Dogg’s upcoming album, Blackgrass: From West Viriginia to 125th Street. Stereogum wrote an article that breaks down the personnel and more of the upcoming album which can be found here.

“Count The Days” is in reference to a relationship ending. The lyrics state “If you don’t believe I’m leaving, just count the days I’m gone.” Several lyrics reference the mistreatment of the narrator as the verse begins with, “I gave you sugar you gave me dirt.” There’s a sense of power in reclaiming ones’ time and affection from somebody that doesn’t deserve it. The message is relatable and it’s presented in a humble yet powerful way. Swamp Dogg has done it again, and if you’re not familiar with his work there’s more information here.