Julien Baker and Torres Collaborate on New Song “Dirt”

Julien Baker and TORRES have unveiled their latest single, “Dirt,” offering fans another preview of their upcoming collaborative album, Send A Prayer My Way, set to be released on April 18 via Matador Records.

Following the success of previous singles “Sylvia” and “Tuesday”—which highlighted their country influences—“Dirt” leans into themes of struggle and resilience, reflecting Baker and TORRES’s raw, introspective songwriting. The album’s lead track, “Sugar in the Tank,” debuted earlier this year on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and has already gained traction on AAA radio.

The duo’s long-anticipated album has been in the works since their first live performance together in 2016, where they first floated the idea of making a country record. Now, Send A Prayer My Way promises a mix of outlaw storytelling, twangy instrumentation and deeply personal lyricism.

To support the album, Baker and TORRES will embark on the “Send A Prayer My Way” U.S. tour, beginning April 23 in Richmond, VA, and wrapping up on May 12 in Omaha, NE. They’ll also perform at multiple festivals throughout the summer.

Send A Prayer My Way tracklist:

Dirt The Only Marble I’ve Got Left Sugar in the Tank Bottom of a Bottle Downhill Both Ways No Desert Flower Tape Runs Out Off the Wagon Tuesday Showdown Sylvia Goodbye Baby

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna