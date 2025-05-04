Julien Baker Issues Statement After Canceling Remainder Of Tour With Torres To “Focus On Her Health”

Home News Khalliah Gardner May 4th, 2025 - 1:22 PM

Indie musician Julien Baker announced she has to cancel the rest of her tour with fellow artist Torres. The news surprised many fans who were excited about seeing her live shows. In a statement, Baker explained that the cancellation was important so she could “focus on her health.” This decision highlights how crucial mental and physical well-being are for artists today, especially in demanding jobs involving lots of public interaction and travel.

The tour, planned for the spring to showcase Baker’s new music and offer fans a close-up live show, has been canceled. Fans had eagerly anticipated it for months. Canceling wasn’t easy, but Baker’s decision highlights how artists are increasingly prioritizing self-care and boundaries to support their long-term careers. This change shows that many musicians now see personal well-being as an essential part of balancing professional commitments.

In a heartfelt message to fans, Baker thanked them for their support and explained that even though they might be disappointed, she needs time to rest. This decision reflects a growing change in the music world where artists are encouraged to put their health first without shame. It’s part of a wider trend urging people in all jobs to focus on long-term well-being by listening to what they need. You can read more about it at BrooklynVegan. As Baker takes this break, her fans continue supporting her because sometimes choosing self-care is just as important as performing well publicly. By backing Baker’s choice, they’re showing that real artistry involves knowing when it’s time for some personal care too.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna