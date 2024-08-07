Toro y Moi Joins Forces With Ben Gibbard On Collaborative New Single “Hollywood”

Home News Isabella Fischer August 7th, 2024 - 8:28 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Toro y Moi has teamed up with Death Cab for Cutie’s lead singer Ben Gibbard on his new single “Hollywood.” This unexpected collaboration brings together emo trap and alternative.

Ben Gibbard, whose work with Death Cab for Cutie has earned critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base, brings his trademark lyrical depth to “Hollywood.” His ability to craft emotionally resonant narratives shines through in this track. According to Brooklyn Vegan, Toro y Moi said, “I’ve been a fan of Ben’s music for some time now and it only felt right to have him be a part of this record.”

The song features a Blink-182-like guitar vibe layered over a trap beat, creating a unique alternative sound. Its driving rhythm and energetic guitar riffs evoke a sense of early 2000s punk rock nostalgia. The track takes an unexpected turn during the bridge, introducing distorted sounds that lend an edgy, experimental feel.

Lyrically, “Hollywood” delves into the allure and disillusionment of the famed LA neighborhood. Gibbard’s lyrics paint a picture of the city’s glamor and its often hidden struggles. Lines like “No one even calls me by my real name” refers to the alter ego persona or stage name artists adopt, highlighting the difficulty of distinguishing their image from their true selves.

With a discography that spans from chillwave to funk and indie rock, Toro y Moi has consistently evolved as an artist. His collaboration with Gibbard is no exception, proving how unusual combinations are sometimes the best— like dipping French fries into a Frosty!