Best Friends Forever Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Rilo Kiley, Pretty Girls Make Graves, Mates Of State & More

Today, Best Friends Forever has announced the lineup for the 2nd annual edition of the event, which will be taking place on October 10 – 12, at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Rilo Kiley, Pretty Girls Make Graves, Mates Of State and other acts will be headlining the event. For tickets and more information, visit here.

JawBreaker, Minus The Ear, Mineral, Texas Is The Reason, Cursive, Pedro The Lion, Bears Vs. Shark, SuperChunk, Tigers Jaws, Wednesday, Rival Schools, Hey Mercedes, Elliott, These Arms Are Snakes, OakWood, Tiger Bike and other acts will be performing at the event as well.

BFF 2025 continues the festival’s mission of bringing together some of the most beloved emo and indie rock acts that originating in the 90s and pairing them present day with torchbearers in a celebration of independent artists and their community of fans. This year’s event brings music fans another lineup stacked with reunions, full album plays, anniversary performances and farewell shows.

The event began as a celebration of the bands we grew up on, bands who created music that defined scenes, shaped cities and inspired entire underground movements. More importantly, BFF honors the moments in life when we formed lasting friendships through music, which is the kind of friendships where you can always pick up right where you left off.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister