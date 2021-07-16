Tycho and Ben Gibbard Share Hazy New Song “Only Love”

Home News Krista Marple July 16th, 2021 - 8:34 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Electronic artist Tycho and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard have released their newest collaborative track “Only Love.” The song was released alongside a visualizer, which was designed by Scott Hansen of Tycho.

“Only Love” is a positively upbeat tune with simple yet powerful words. The words “only love will save this place” are repeatedly consistently throughout the song, which helps focus on the deeper meaning they are trying to shed light on. The visualizer that was released for “Only Love” contains bright, fun colors and wavy shapes.

Although this is a new track for the duo, this isn’t the first time they have collaborated with one another. “I’ve been a fan of Ben’s work for a long time when, in 2016, I had the chance to do a remix for Death Cab For Cutie’s track ‘The Ghosts of Beverly Drive.’ Ben’s voice was a very inspiring element to work with from a production standpoint, I felt it really meshed well with the kinds of sounds and instrumentation I gravitate towards. ‘Only Love’ started life as an instrumental, but something was missing. I sent a rough demo to Ben and he recorded some vocals over it. The first time I heard the rough vocals the whole song suddenly made sense and the arrangement flowed out of that. After my early experimentations with vocals on Weather this felt like a great opportunity to put everything I had learned during that process into practice. It was certainly an honor to be able to work with such an iconic voice,” said Hansen in a press release.

In September of last year, Abracadabra Festival announced their 2020 lineup for the virtual festival they held. Tycho was among those listed on the lineup and was alongside artists like Snoop Dogg, B.o.B., T-Pain and more. The virtual show took place September 17-20 on Twitch.

Tycho also recently announced that he would be performing at Brooklyn Mirage at the end of the month. The show, which will take place on July 23, is for fans 21 and over. Tickets for the show cost $75 and are extremely limited. Tycho’s show at the Brooklyn Mirage is said to be an audio visual immersive experience called TYCHO : ISO50.

The Lo-fi musician is also known as ISO50, which is the name he uses for his photography and graphic design work.

