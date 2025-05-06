Rilo Kiley Reunites to Play Their First Show in 17 Years

Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 6th, 2025 - 1:26 PM

Indie rock band Rilo Kiley reunites after playing their first show in almost 17 years. The band played Monday night at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California, marking their first show of their Sometime When You’re On You’re Really Fucking On Tour. The band made quite a performance with them singing material from their four studio albums.

The concert opened with “The Execution of All Things,” which was followed by “Wires and Waves,” “Silver Lining,” and “Spectacular Views.” The band performed a total of fifteen songs and three additional songs as an encore. They last performed together in 2008, but the band’s chemistry seems to have remained intact since. Jenny Lewis, lead vocalist, delivers powerful vocals, and Blake Sennett, guitarist, provides spectacular guitar work.

This performance marks a new beginning for Rilo Kiley. They will be headlining their North America tour, with the band hitting major cities including Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Vancouver, and Jackson. Along with Rilo Kiley, making appearances at festivals. They will also be putting together their greatest hits album. titled, That’s How We Choose To Remember It, according to Stereo Gum.

Setlist:

“The Execution Of All Things”

“Wires And Waves”

“Silver Lining”

“Spectacular Views”

“The Moneymaker”

“Dreamworld”

“I Never”

“It’s a Hit”

“Paint’s Peeling”

“Close Call”

“Does He Love You?”

“Ripchord”

“With Arms Outstretched”

“A Better Son/Daughter”

“Portions For Foxes”

ENCORE:

“A Man/Me/Then Jim”

“Frug”

“Pictures Of Success”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @getthemtothegreek

