Dua Lipa Performs “Don’t Dream It’s Over” Live With Neil Finn of Crowded House in Auckland

Khalliah Gardner April 6th, 2025 - 1:04 PM

In a captivating live performance, Dua Lipa took to the stage in Auckland to deliver a heartfelt rendition of “Don’t Dream It’s Over” alongside Neil Finn of Crowded House. The surprise collaboration was a highlight of her concert, showcasing a blend of her pop sensibilities with Finn’s legendary songwriting prowess. As the opening chords of the iconic song reverberated through the venue, the audience was treated to an unexpected yet harmonious duet. Lipa’s smooth, contemporary vocals complemented Finn’s rich, emotive tones, creating an enchanting atmosphere that captured the essence of the original while adding a modern twist. The blending of their voices brought a new dimension to the performance, merging past and present influences into a singular, memorable experience.

The performance was a testament to the timelessness of Crowded House’s hit, and the chemistry between the artists was palpable, resonating with fans both young and old. Finn, a native New Zealander, appeared delighted to share the stage with Lipa, and together they brought a renewed energy to the beloved anthem. Their collaboration underscored the song’s enduring message of hope and resilience, themes that hold universal appeal and continue to inspire listeners. In that moment, the concert transcended generations, uniting a diverse audience in a powerful shared experience. It was clear that the performance struck a chord not only due to the mastery of the artists but also because of the song’s profound emotional core.

This remarkable performance caught the attention of music enthusiasts worldwide, as documented by NME in their article. The publication highlighted the significance of the collaboration and the seamless interplay between the established rock veteran and the pop superstar. NME praised the event as a testament to the collaborative spirit of music, where different genres and eras can meet and create something truly special. It was an unforgettable moment that celebrated musical unity and the power of live performance, illustrating how music’s emotional depth can cross boundaries and bring people together in a shared sense of wonder and appreciation.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer