Dua Lipa Covers AC/DC’s “Highway To Hell” During Melbourne Show

Cait Stoddard March 17th, 2025 - 4:12 PM

According to stereogum.com, Dua Lipa has started touring in Australia to promote her 2024 album, Radical Optimism. The artist changed things up on March 16, by singing “Highway To Hell,” which is from AC/DC’s 1979 album of the same name. Lipa did not try to turn her cover into a disco-pop song but there was plenty of sizzling guitar playing and the singer’s mic was turned on high volume.

According to consequence.net, the artist was busting out the tune halfway through her set in Melbourne. As her band ripped through the song and its iconic guitar riff, Lipa danced and sang with a rebellious rock ‘n’ roll spirit. By the end of the song, the singer had the arena shouting along with her.

The Melbourne concert was one of the first of Lipa’s 2025 world tour. The tour sees the artist hitting cities in Australia and Europe throughout the next several months. Then in September, she will head back to North America for another lengthy leg by performing at arenas in Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle and other cities.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer