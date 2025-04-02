Dua Lipa Covers “Royals” by Lorde Live at Concert in New Zealand

Home News Michelle Grisales April 2nd, 2025 - 2:12 PM

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer

Dua Lipa delighted her New Zealand fans on April 1 with a stunning cover of Lorde’s breakout hit, “Royals,” during her performance at Auckland’s Spark Arena. The pop sensation’s rendition of the 2013 track, which launched Lorde’s career into the international spotlight, was met with cheers and applause from the crowd.

NME wrote that this cover follows a series of other unexpected performances Lipa has delivered during her ongoing tour, including covers of Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” and AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” while touring Australia.

The New Zealand performance also marked another milestone in Lipa’s global tour, which continued to showcase her versatility and musical influences. Just last week, Lipa teamed up with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker for a cover of “The Less I Know The Better” in Sydney, further cementing her close working relationship with Parker, who contributed significantly to her latest album, Radical Optimism.

In addition to her musical surprises, Lipa has also revealed the dates for her 2025 Radical Optimism Latin American tour. The tour will kick off in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 7 and will see Lipa performing in several major cities across the continent, including Chile, Brazil, Peru, and Colombia, before concluding in Mexico on December 2. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting April 7, with general sales beginning on April 10.

Before embarking on her Latin American tour, Lipa will hit the UK for a series of shows, including two nights at London’s Wembley Stadium (June 20 and 21), followed by performances at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 24 and 25.