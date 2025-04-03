Dua Lipa Teams Up With Kevin Parker For Duet Of “Less I Know The Better” During Sydney Show, Shares Troye Sivan Remix Of “Physical”

Home News Juliet Paiz April 3rd, 2025 - 1:11 AM

According to Consequence, during her Sydney concert on the Radical Optimism World Tour, Dua Lipa surprised fans by bringing out Kevin Parker from Tame Impala for a duet of The Less I Know the Better. The two artists shared vocals on the 2015 hit, mixing an intricate pop sound with a dreamy rock style. Since Lipa has said Tame Impala is a significant influence on her, this was an exciting moment for both her and the crowd.

Dua Lipa brings out Kevin Parker to perform “The Less I Know The Better” at the ‘Radical Optimism’ tour in Sydney. pic.twitter.com/ViuKwfe6A6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 28, 2025

The surprises didn’t stop there. Lipa also dropped a new remix of Physical featuring Australian singer Troye Sivan. The remix includes a fresh verse from Sivan, which fans first heard when he joined Lipa onstage in Melbourne to sing his hit Rush. After their performance, they even gave a lucky fan in the crowd a USB drive with the remix.

The release comes as part of the five-year anniversary celebration of Future Nostalgia, which is also getting a special triple vinyl edition. With her tour selling out arenas around the world, these new collaborations are adding even more excitement to Lipa’s latest chapter.

Dua Lipa remains to be a very versatile artist who can achieve and adapt to many styles. On April 1st of this year she covered Lorde’s hit song “Royals” during her performance in New Zealand at Auckland’s Spark Arena. Additionally, in March she teamed up with Vance Joy to cover “Riptide” during a show in Melbourne.