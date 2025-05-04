Chelsea Wolfe & HEALTH Join Forces On Haunting New Single “MEAN”

Home News Skyy Rincon May 4th, 2025 - 9:00 PM

Industrial rock band HEALTH has made good on their promise to collaborate with goth icon Chelsea Wolfe. Their melancholic new song “MEAN” has just been released and can be heard below.

The track blends in some of the group’s early noise rock roots with their new industrial edge. The opening notes of “MEAN” feel akin to the vibes on the band’s sophomore record Get Color, with the glitchy yet catchy melodies taking center stage. Wolfe’s hauntingly melodic vocals pair well with the single’s heavier production especially alongside singer Jake Duzsik’s signature airy delivery.

The trio also recently collaborated with Bad Omens for their hard-hitting track “The Drain” as well as Filter for “Free To Die” for the extended version of their highly lauded RAT WARS album. HEALTH previously joined forces with Poppy for the hypnotic single “Dead Flowers” off their DISCO4 collab record.

Last April, Duzsik joined Bad Omens for a live debut of “The Drain” during the latter’s Sick New World set in Las Vegas. Poppy also joined Bad Omens onstage during the festival performing their collaborative single “V.A.N” which was live debuted during the opening show of the ‘Concrete Forever’ Tour in Berlin, Germany. HEALTH also released a Signalis-inspired music video for their RAT WARS closing track “DON’T TRY” as well as their stunning cover of Deftones’ “Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)” for the Spotify Singles program.

The band are currently on a U.S. spring tour featuring support from Author & Punisher which is slated to conclude with an appearance at Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida on May 15.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva