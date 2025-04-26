Sammy Hagar Shares Vivid New Single “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight”

Home News Lea Tran April 26th, 2025 - 1:07 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Sammy Hagar’s new single, “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight” is an emotional tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen. In the song, Hagar reminisces on the times of touring and producing music while also giving thanks to his friend and bandmate Van Halen. The lyrics “Thank you for the music/Thank you for the songs/Thank you for the good times” really drive home the message of the song.

The song starts with a long electric guitar solo and then enters into a very energetic rock and roll beat. Hagar’s voice is both loud but filled with genuine emotion as he sings. The sound itself is also reminiscent of Van Halen’s music. Consequence of Sound called it “a guitar-driven hard rock song that pays homage to EVH, both musically and lyrically.”

“Encore, Thank You, Goodnight” was co-written by Hagar and guitarist Joe Satriani. “This song is my final bow to that part of my life,” Hagar said in a press release, “It’s not meant to be anything more than a thank-you — with love, with respect, and with one hell of a guitar solo.

Hagar has been in the music industry for more than 40 years. He’s been in a number of rock bands like Montrose, Chickenfoot, The Circle and of course, Van Halen. “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight” is Hagar’s first single with his new label, Big Machine Rock.

“Encore, Thank You, Goodnight” is available on all streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado