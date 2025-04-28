mxdwn Music

Menu

Sammy Hagar Shares Powerful New Video For “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight”

April 28th, 2025 - 7:15 PM

Sammy Hagar Shares Powerful New Video For “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight”

According to blabbermouth.netSammy Hagar has shared the official music video for his new single, “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.”  The ditty is a melodic rock anthem written by Hagar and guitar legend Joe Satriani, which was inspired by a dream and brought to reality by introspective lyrics, powerful chords, with rhythmic guitar and drums.

Inspired by a dream Hagar had about the late Eddie Van Halen, the song marks a full-circle moment in his storied career. “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.” features Hagar on vocals, Michael Anthony on bass, Joe Satriani on guitar and Kenny Aronoff on drums. The production delivers a sound that is at once nostalgic and forward-looking. According to Hagar, the dream that sparked the song came about a year after Eddie’s passing and left a lasting impact. Rather than being a somber farewell, the song is a celebration and expression of appreciation.

“This song is my final bow to that part of my life,” says Hagar. “It’s not meant to be anything more than a ‘thank you’ with love, with respect and with one hell of a guitar solo.” The artist also mentioned that Satriani’s contribution to the track brought a unique emotional energy: “Joe was the perfect partner to help me shape the sound because he brought in that big, emotional and guitar-driven energy that feels like Eddie’s spirit but is entirely of Joe’s creation. With Michael Anthony’s thundering bass and stellar VAN HALEN-esque background vocals and Kenny Aronoff’s relentlessly powerful driving rhythms, the song really came together on all levels.”

 

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2025. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy