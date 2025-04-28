Sammy Hagar Shares Powerful New Video For “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 28th, 2025 - 7:15 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Sammy Hagar has shared the official music video for his new single, “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.” The ditty is a melodic rock anthem written by Hagar and guitar legend Joe Satriani, which was inspired by a dream and brought to reality by introspective lyrics, powerful chords, with rhythmic guitar and drums.

Inspired by a dream Hagar had about the late Eddie Van Halen, the song marks a full-circle moment in his storied career. “Encore, Thank You, Goodnight.” features Hagar on vocals, Michael Anthony on bass, Joe Satriani on guitar and Kenny Aronoff on drums. The production delivers a sound that is at once nostalgic and forward-looking. According to Hagar, the dream that sparked the song came about a year after Eddie’s passing and left a lasting impact. Rather than being a somber farewell, the song is a celebration and expression of appreciation.

“This song is my final bow to that part of my life,” says Hagar. “It’s not meant to be anything more than a ‘thank you’ with love, with respect and with one hell of a guitar solo.” The artist also mentioned that Satriani’s contribution to the track brought a unique emotional energy: “Joe was the perfect partner to help me shape the sound because he brought in that big, emotional and guitar-driven energy that feels like Eddie’s spirit but is entirely of Joe’s creation. With Michael Anthony’s thundering bass and stellar VAN HALEN-esque background vocals and Kenny Aronoff’s relentlessly powerful driving rhythms, the song really came together on all levels.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado