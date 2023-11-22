Sammy Hagar Clarifies David Lee Roth Tour Invitation: “He Can Come Out & Sing A Song On A Show Or Two”

Home News Roy Lott November 22nd, 2023 - 9:06 PM

Van Halen’s Sammy Hagar is clarifying the comments he recently made about David Lee Roth. Hagar previously noted that Roth is welcome to a guest slot, along with Alex Van Halen.

“We’re gonna invite every musician in every town,” the singer said. “First of all, whenever you play, if there’s a guitar player in town, no matter what city it is, they come out to see Joe, just like they used to for Eddie [Van Halen]. So if we’ve got other guitar players, we’ll get them involved, other singers, get them involved. If Alex Van Halen wants to jump up, if David Lee Roth wants to come out and join us, come on, motherfucker. You are welcome. This is about Van Halen.”

Roth responded in a statement, evidently accepting the invitation: “I’m ready to go. Let’s do this.”

Hagar was then asked by a fan on social media about Roth’s response, Hagar emphasized that Roth would be welcome as a guest only, not to join the whole tour.

“He can come out and sing a song on a show or two,” he said, “if he can remember the words.”

“I know better than to have him on tour again,” Hagar continued in another comment. “Been there, done that.”

The Best Of All Worlds 2024 tour kicks off on July 13 in West Palm Beach, FL. Tickets are on sale now.