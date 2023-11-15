Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham Announce Summer 2024 Tour Dates, Invite David Lee Roth & Alex Van Halen To Join

Home News Roy Lott November 15th, 2023 - 9:56 PM

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar today announced the long-awaited “The Best Of Both Worlds” 2024 tour. Hagar will be joined by rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony (bass, backing vocals), Jason Bonham (drums) and revealed exclusively on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show this morning that Joe Satriani, one of the best guitar players in the world, will complete the band. The tour features special guests Loverboy. The 28-date tour will commence on July 13 in West Palm Beach, FL and will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO. Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, November 15 at 10 am. General on-sale begins Friday, November 17 at 10am local time.

“It’s crazy to think that it’ll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen on the 04’ Best of Both Worlds Tour,” said Hagar. “With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years. We’re going to touch on some hits from my entire career but seeing fans old and new really embrace the new collection set off something in Mikey and I. We were at my Birthday Bash in Cabo for my 76th and looked at each other and high fived, like ‘let’s do it.’ We pulled out a couple of them and it was an instant lovefest with the fans from our first riffs. The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it’s time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can.”

The tour follows on the heels of the chart-topping success of The Collection II, the box set released October 6 featuring newly remastered versions of the four consecutive #1 albums released during the Hagar era of Van Halen: 5150 (1986), OU812 (1988), For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (1991) and Balance (1995).

“The Best Of All Worlds” 2024 tour dates:

July 13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

August 02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

August 11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 13 – Spokane, WA @ Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

August 14 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

August 16 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

August 17 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

August 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

August 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

August 22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 23 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

August 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado