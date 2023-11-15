Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, Jason Bonham Announce Summer 2024 Tour Dates, Invite David Lee Roth & Alex Van Halen To Join

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar today announced the long-awaited “The Best Of Both Worlds” 2024 tour. Hagar will be joined by rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony (bass, backing vocals), Jason Bonham (drums) and revealed exclusively on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show this morning that Joe Satriani, one of the best guitar players in the world, will complete the band. The tour features special guests Loverboy. The 28-date tour will commence on July 13 in West Palm Beach, FL and will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO. Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, November 15 at 10 am. General on-sale begins Friday, November 17 at 10am local time.
“It’s crazy to think that it’ll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen on the 04’ Best of Both Worlds Tour,” said Hagar. “With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years. We’re going to touch on some hits from my entire career but seeing fans old and new really embrace the new collection set off something in Mikey and I. We were at my Birthday Bash in Cabo for my 76th and looked at each other and high fived, like ‘let’s do it.’ We pulled out a couple of them and it was an instant lovefest with the fans from our first riffs. The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it’s time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can.”
The tour follows on the heels of the chart-topping success of The Collection II, the box set released October 6 featuring newly remastered versions of the four consecutive #1 albums released during the Hagar era of Van Halen: 5150 (1986), OU812 (1988), For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (1991) and Balance (1995).
“The Best Of All Worlds” 2024 tour dates:
July 13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
August 02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
August 11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 13 – Spokane, WA @ Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest
August 14 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater
August 16 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
August 17 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
August 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
August 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre
August 22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 23 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
August 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
