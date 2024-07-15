Sammy Hagar Performs “Jump” & “Panama” Live For First Time Since 2004

Home News Cait Stoddard July 15th, 2024 - 2:28 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to stereogum.com, On July 13 Sammy Hagar kicked off a solo tour at West Palm Beach’s ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre. The tour is focused on Hagar’s Van Halen years and his backing band features Van Halen’s bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani and drummer Jason Bonham.

The whole performance included Hagar‘s solo songs “Mas Tequila” and “I Can’t Drive 55” but the show got taken over by Van Halen’s music. For the first time since his 2004 reunion tour with Van Halen, Hagar performed David Lee Roth’s era songs “Panama” and “Jump.” Based from the live videos, the band does sound a lot like sounded the actual Van Halen records.

