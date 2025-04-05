Yo La Tengo & Built To Spill Announce Summer 2025 Co-Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Michael Ferrara April 5th, 2025 - 7:04 PM

The two powerful music groups of Yo La Tengo and Built To Spill have announced a co-headlining tour kicking off this summer compiled of U.S. dates all over the southeast and midwest. The two bands will embark on a sun-shined and magical experience filled tour starting in Atlanta, Georgia this July. Fans can expect an amazing event compiled of blends from both Yo La Tengo and Built To Spill’s unique sounds and personalities. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday, April 4th at 10 am (local).

Yo La Tengo is an indie rock band from Hoboken, New Jersey, formed in 1984 by Ira Kaplan and Georgia Hubley. Known for their eclectic sound blending rock, folk and experimental noise, they’ve built a massive following with albums like I Can Hear the Heart Beating as One and Painful. The accompanying band, Built to Spill, is an indie rock band from Boise, Idaho, formed in 1992 by singer-songwriter Doug Martsch. Known for their intricate guitar work, dynamic song structures and introspective lyrics, they gained critical acclaim with albums like Keep It Like a Secret and Perfect from Now On, influencing countless indie musicians.

Yo La Tengo & Built To Spill Co-Headlining 2025 Tour:

Thu. Jul. 10 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Fri. Jul. 11 – Nashville, TN – The Ryman

Sat. Jul. 12 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

Sun. Jul. 13 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Tue. Jul. 15 – St Paul, MN – The Palace Theatre

Wed. Jul. 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre

Thu. Jul. 17 – Fishers, IN – Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

Fri. Jul. 18 – Louisville, KY Iroquois Amphitheater