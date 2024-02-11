Beyonce Announces New Album Act II For March 2024 Release, Shares Pair Of New Singles “16 Carriages” & “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Home News Skyy Rincon February 11th, 2024 - 7:00 PM

According to Pitchfork, Beyonce has returned with the announcement of a brand new album called Act II which is set to arrive on March 29. The singer songwriter has also shared a pair of brand new singles entitled “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Beyonce’s previous record, Act I: Renaissance which arrived in July 2022, marked her seventh studio album. Renaissance was an undeniably successful artist era for Beyonce with her concert film beating out The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Godzilla Minus One in the U.S. box office during its opening week.

The announcement was originally hinted at during a Verizon commercial break during the Super Bowl in which Beyonce jokes about trying to “break the internet” by dropping new music. Moments later, the singer took to Instagram to share the news of the new album as well as the two new songs.