Beyonce Announces New Album Act II For March 2024 Release, Shares Pair Of New Singles “16 Carriages” & “Texas Hold ‘Em”

According to Pitchfork, Beyonce has returned with the announcement of a brand new album called Act II which is set to arrive on March 29. The singer songwriter has also shared a pair of brand new singles entitled “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.”
Beyonce’s previous record, Act I: Renaissance which arrived in July 2022, marked her seventh studio album. Renaissance was an undeniably successful artist era for Beyonce with her concert film beating out The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Godzilla Minus One in the U.S. box office during its opening week.
The announcement was originally hinted at during a Verizon commercial break during the Super Bowl in which Beyonce jokes about trying to “break the internet” by dropping new music. Moments later, the singer took to Instagram to share the news of the new album as well as the two new songs.
While 2024 is starting to gear up for the icon, 2023 proved to be a monumental year as well. Beyonce made history by becoming the most awarded artist in the award show’s history, taking home four golden gramophones that night alone for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Renaissance, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul,” Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Plastic Off The Sofa” and Best R&B Song for “Cuff It”, bringing her career total up to 32 Grammys. In early December, Beyonce unveiled her energetic new song “My House.” A bit of unfortune struck the singer when her childhood home in Houston, Texas caught fire on Christmas morning.