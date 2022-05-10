Kendrick Lamar Debuts Innovative New Track “The Heart Part 5”

Home News Roy Lott May 10th, 2022 - 9:50 AM

Kendrick Lamar has released the anticipated lead single from his upcoming album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, out this Friday, May 13. Lamar does not miss a beat with his single, titled “The Heart Part 5.” Its visual sees Lamar rap from the views of different black men who have been a hot topic over the years, including O.J. Simpson, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, Kanye West, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle. The video begins with Kendrick, but his face soon morphs into deepfakes of each of the men. Watch the work of art below.

The video was directed by Lamar and Dave Free. The album follows his Pulitzer Prize-winning album DAMN in 2017. It will also mark his last album on Top Dawg Entertainment. Along with the new album, he is set to make a few festival headlining appearances at Miami’s Rolling Loud in May, Glastonbury in the UK in June and the Milan Summer Festival at Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, Milan, Italy, on June 23. He last performed at the 2022 Superbowl Halftime Show in February in Inglewood, CA alongside Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg.

