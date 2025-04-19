Benson Boone Performs Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” With Cardboard Cutout Of Brian May During Coachella Weekend Two Set

Home News Leila DeJoui April 19th, 2025 - 12:07 AM

Currently, the annually anticipated music festival, Coachella, is taking place in Indio, California. Grammy-award winning artist, Benson Boone, made his debut performance at the music festival this past year. On the first weekend of Coachella, Boone brought out Brian May, guitarist for the band, Queen, for a special guest performance. Both musicians teamed up to perform Boone’s incredibly popular song, “Beautiful Things.”

On the second weekend of Coachella, Boone humorously brought a cardboard cutout of May onto the stage. He performed Queen’s well-known song, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” while holding the cutout of May. Boone’s fans have made note of his humor and posted a clip of this performance on X.

benson boone caring the cardboard cutout of brian may at coachella night 2, this might the funniest thing he did pic.twitter.com/EQUKC8KlFg — ᯓ★ laure • saw louis x2 ᶻ (@zquadrry28x) April 19, 2025

Currently, Boone has been touring and is making stops at a couple of music festivals. Now, he is at Coachella and will be moving onto the Lovin’ Life Music Festival in Charlotte, North Carolina. His current tour will end in Louisville, Kentucky at the Bourbon & Beyond music festival. His tour will also be ending in September of this year. Along with a busy schedule, Boone has a lot to look forward to. He is completing his tour, and will be releasing a new album, American Heart. His upcoming album will be released on June 20 of this year. He already has a new single for the album out already, “Sorry I’m Here for Someone Else.”

Tracklist for American Heart: