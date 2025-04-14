Travis Scott Live Debuts Two New Tracks “Oh Jacques” & “She Going Dumb” During Coachella Weekend One Set

Home News Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2025 - 1:08 PM

According to nme.com, artist Travis Scott shared two unreleased songs during his set at Coachella 2025 and also performed a Drake mash-up. The moment took place as the rapper went onstage at the California festival on Saturday April 12, by performing as part of this year’s first weekend.

Backed by a 60-person strong marching band, Scott kicked off his huge set with a live rendition of “Crush,” which he released as part of the new Playboi Carti album, MUSIC and the performance marked the first time the song has been played live. Then from there, the rapper went into other guest appearances, including another Playboi Carti‘s song “Backr00ms,” Lil Uzi Vert’s “Aye” and Future and Metro Boomin’s “Type Shit.”

Also, Scott broke out his own hits including “FE!N,” “Antidote,” “Goosebumps” and “‘TELEKENISIS.” Shortly after that, the artist’s most memorable parts of the set happened as Scott used the Coachella performance to share two new tracks. The first one was called “Oh Jacques,” which is a nod to the rapper’s real first name and the second song was called “She Going Dumb.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado