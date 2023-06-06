Nita Strauss Shares Powerful New Video For “Victorious” Alongside Dorothy

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2023 - 5:42 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Previously, guitarist Nita Strauss has announced that her brand new album The Call of the The Void, will be released on July 7 by Sumerian Records and today, Strauss has shared the video for her latest single “Victorious,” which features vocalist Dorothy.

The video features cameos from 13-year-old rising guitar star Charlotte Milstein who plays the role of a young Strauss and U.S. Olympian, former WBO and IBF champion Mikalea Mayer, who is a childhood friend of Strauss and former bandmate.

In the press release Strauss describes the meaning behind “Victorious.”

“‘Victorious’ is the anthem I always wanted, a song about inspiring change, marching forward relentlessly, being willing to save yourself instead of waiting for someone to do it for you, and never backing down from a fight.” Strauss shares. “Dorothy was the perfect powerhouse voice and personality to stand and deliver, and knock this one out of the park.”

Singer Dorothy shares Strauss‘s enthusiasm for “Victorious” in the following statement.

“I’m honored to be a part of ‘Victorious’ with my friend Nita Strauss. She is the embodiment of a bold, beautiful, strong woman. The song and video scream #GIRLPOWER and we know you’ll love it!”

As a whole, Strauss‘s latest tune is fantastic by how her guitar skills fills the atmosphere with sizzling riffs while Dorothy’s strong vocals shakes the background with vein jolting noise. “Victorious” is another inspiring song from Strauss that can motivate people to keep going when life continues to be a dark rollercoaster.

