Motley Crue Share Electrifying New Video For “Canceled”

November 7th, 2024

According to blabbermouth.net, coming off a whirlwind return to the Sunset Strip with three historic club shows last month, an EP release and a 2025 Las Vegas residency announcement, Motley Crue have confirmed today that they have raised $350,000 for Covenant House.

With the help of fans and partners, the band generated the funds through their new philanthropic endeavor, the Mötley Crüe Give Back Initiative, which is a moniker under where they will partner with different non-profit organizations near and dear to their hearts moving forward.

In the following statement, Motley Crue said: “Every young person deserves a safe place to sleep and the opportunity to thrive. It’s been an honor to support Covenant House in the fight to end youth homelessness. Thank you to all the Crüeheads who joined the fight and helped make this donation possible. We are humbled and inspired by all of you.”

Also today, the band has shared the music video for the song, “Canceled” and as as a whole, everything is fantastic by how each flashing, black and white scene creepily shows Motley Crue performing the ditty in front of a live audience. “Canceled” is a vein-jolting tune that displays the wilder side of the band and the music video captures just how crazy things can be while performing.