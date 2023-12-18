Journey and Def Leppard at Oracle Park on August 28

Home News Jacob Silverman December 18th, 2023 - 11:56 AM

Legendary rock bands Journey and Def Leppard are coming together for a 2024 double headlining tour! The bands will be making a stop in San Francisco at Oracle Park on August 28.

Originally from San Francisco, Journey saw their greatest commercial success from the late 1970s to the late 1980s with hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’.” The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and were inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 2017, among many other accolades. They are guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, drummer Dean Castronovo, singer Arnel Pineda, keyboardist Jason Derlatka, and bassist Todd Jensen.

Def Leppard are a British heavy metal band that formed in 1976 in Sheffield. They’ve been active since their inception, building a legacy of 12 studio albums, totaling in over 100 million albums sold worldwide. The group’s current lineup was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, along with former members Pete Willis and Steve Clark. Def Leppard is bass guitarist Rick Savage, lead vocalist Joe Elliott, drummer Rick Allen, guitarist Phil Cohen, and guitarist Vivian Campbell.

With two impressive, unique, and long lasting legacies, the team-up of Journey and Def Leppard for these upcoming tour dates are sure to satisfy fans, old and new. Catch them at Oracle Park on August 28! Tickets are available here

Location: Oracle Park

Address: 24 Willie Mays Way, San Francisco, CA, 94107

Show Time: 6:00 p.m.

Ticket Price: $69.00-$350.00