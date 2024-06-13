Tom Morello Joins Forces With Def Leppard On New Single “Just Like 73”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 13th, 2024 - 12:45 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

According to loudwire.com, Def Leppard has released the song “Just Like ‘73,” which is a collaboration with guitarist Tom Morello. Morello has mentioned he is a fan of Def Leppard‘s music by stating: “I played ‘Rock of Ages’ in my college cover band nearly 40 years ago. On the tune Morello takes the lead on the guitar solo, by using his distinctive whammy bar skills to enhance the vintage rock vibe.

While talking about Def Leppard‘s latest ditty, guitarist Phil Collen says: “When I saw David Bowie on TV between 1972 and 1973, everything I thought I knew about music went from black and white to vivid Technicolor, ‘Just Like ‘73’ represents that awakening.”

The band used a retro approach on social media to tease the arrival of “Just Like ‘73, by announcing a “hotline” fans could call to hear a snippet of the new song. The song marks the Def Leppard’s first new original music since 2022’s Diamond Star Halos.

During a conversation earlier this year, Collen shared that the band does take their writing process very seriously: “It’s never been about writing 30 songs and let’s]choose the best 10 or whatever. It was always, let’s write 10 great songs.”

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez