Nikki Sixx Of Motley Crue Reveals He Has Been Undergoing EMDR Therapy

Home News Cait Stoddard December 30th, 2024 - 1:50 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has revealed that he has been undergoing Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy, which is a treatment for symptoms of trauma. On December 29, Sixx went on social media to write: “A lot of us talk about New Year’s resolution’s. I like the idea of resetting myself a few times a year. I spend a lot of time up in the National Park in Wyoming. That’s a solid restart for me. Another around my birthday and then Dec 31- Jan 6.”

The artist adds: “I am personally on a deep reflective journey right now and as usual it will turn into something. A lyric, a book , a song. Also I’ve been doing EMDR therapy. That’s a golden ticket if you’re up for change. I live for change. At least evolution. Do you have any new goals or resolutions you wanna share with the rest the class? By the way, Happy New Year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Sixx (@nikkisixxpixx)

According to the Cleveland Clinic, when you undergo EMDR, you access memories of a trauma event in very specific ways. Combined with eye movements and guided instructions, accessing those memories helps you reprocess what you remember from the negative event. That reprocessing helps repair the mental injury from that memory. Remembering what happened to you will no longer feel like reliving it, and the related feelings will be much more manageable.