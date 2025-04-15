The Struts Announce Summer & Fall Tour Dates 2025 to Celebrate 10 Years of Everybody Wants

British glam-rock juggernauts The Struts have announced a massive 40+ date North American tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their explosive debut album, Everybody Wants. Kicking off this summer, the tour will bring their electrifying live show to stages across the U.S. and Canada through the fall.
Launching July 31 in Toronto, the tour marks both a decade since the album’s release and The Struts’ first-ever U.S. performances. Each night will feature a full-album performance of Everybody Wants, along with new tracks and fan favorites from their catalog, including hits like “Kiss This,” “Body Talks,” and “Could Have Been Me.”
“We can’t believe it’s been ten years since Everybody Wants and since we first played in the States,” said frontman Luke Spiller. “This tour is going to be a celebration of everything that’s happened since — the music, the fans, the madness — and we can’t wait to party with you all.”
Renowned for their high-octane shows and glam-infused flair, The Struts have built a reputation as one of the most exciting rock bands of the past decade, earning praise from the likes of Dave Grohl and sharing the stage with The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters.
Tickets go on artist presale Wednesday, April 16, with general on-sale beginning Friday, April 18. Full details and tickets are available at www.thestruts.com/tour.
Tour dates:
July 31 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
August 2 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
August 4 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
August 5 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
August 6 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
August 8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore – Minneapolis
August 9 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre
August 11 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
August 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
August 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Oceanfront Concert Series 31st Street Beach Stage
August 15 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
August 16 – Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Resort & Casino
August 17 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
August 19 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
August 20 – Bethlehem, PA – Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks
August 22 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
August 23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
August 24 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
August 26 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
August 27 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
August 29 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
August 30 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
September 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Bel Aire Backyard
September 13 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
September 14 – Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe – South Shore Room
September 16 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
September 18 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
September 19 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
September 20 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House
September 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
September 23 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
September 25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
September 26 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
September 27 – San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall
September 28 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
September 30 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel
For more info and updates, visit www.thestruts.com.