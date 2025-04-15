The Struts Announce Summer & Fall Tour Dates 2025 to Celebrate 10 Years of Everybody Wants

Home News Charlotte Huot April 15th, 2025 - 7:20 PM

British glam-rock juggernauts The Struts have announced a massive 40+ date North American tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their explosive debut album, Everybody Wants. Kicking off this summer, the tour will bring their electrifying live show to stages across the U.S. and Canada through the fall.

Launching July 31 in Toronto, the tour marks both a decade since the album’s release and The Struts’ first-ever U.S. performances. Each night will feature a full-album performance of Everybody Wants, along with new tracks and fan favorites from their catalog, including hits like “Kiss This,” “Body Talks,” and “Could Have Been Me.”

“We can’t believe it’s been ten years since Everybody Wants and since we first played in the States,” said frontman Luke Spiller. “This tour is going to be a celebration of everything that’s happened since — the music, the fans, the madness — and we can’t wait to party with you all.”

Renowned for their high-octane shows and glam-infused flair, The Struts have built a reputation as one of the most exciting rock bands of the past decade, earning praise from the likes of Dave Grohl and sharing the stage with The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters.

Tickets go on artist presale Wednesday, April 16, with general on-sale beginning Friday, April 18. Full details and tickets are available at www.thestruts.com/tour.

Tour dates:

July 31 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

August 2 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

August 4 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

August 5 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

August 6 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

August 8 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore – Minneapolis

August 9 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

August 11 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

August 12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

August 13 – Virginia Beach, VA – Oceanfront Concert Series 31st Street Beach Stage

August 15 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

August 16 – Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Resort & Casino

August 17 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

August 19 – McKees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

August 20 – Bethlehem, PA – Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks

August 22 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

August 23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

August 24 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

August 26 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

August 27 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

August 29 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

August 30 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

September 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Bel Aire Backyard

September 13 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

September 14 – Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe – South Shore Room

September 16 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

September 18 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

September 19 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

September 20 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House

September 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

September 23 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

September 25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

September 26 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

September 27 – San Antonio, TX – Stable Hall

September 28 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

September 30 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

For more info and updates, visit www.thestruts.com.