Lollapalooza India Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Green Day, Glass Animals, Zedd & More

Cait Stoddard September 10th, 2024 - 3:47 PM

Today, Lollapalooza India has revealed the lineup for its third edition featuring headliners Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson and Glass Animals. The festival will return to Mumbai on March 8-9, 2025. For tickets and more information visit available at www.LollaIndia.com.

Zedd, John Summit, Nothing But Thieves, Big Boi, Cory Wong, Alok, Ramn Negi, Lisa Mishra, Dhanji, Spryk, Sahl Vasudeva, Anushka, Lullanas, Sid Vashi, Raghav Meattle, Sudan and other artists will be performing at the event as well.

Last year’s event featured performances from Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, and OneRepublic. There will also be performances from Keane, Lauv, Jungle, Royal Blood, JPEGMAFIA, Meduza, Malaa, Caribou, The Rose and other artists.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi