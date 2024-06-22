Zedd Shares Dreamy New Single “Out Of Time” Featuring Bea Miller

Home News Skylar Jameson June 22nd, 2024 - 9:55 AM

Zedd

This week, Zedd brought us a new single featuring Bea Miller. The song is titled “Out Of Time” and it’s the first single for Zedd’s upcoming album, Telos. Zedd shares that he had been writing “Out of Time” since 2015, making it the longest he’s ever worked on a record. “Out Of Time” is one of Zedd’s favorite records, and he even created an intro for a past tour based on the song’s chord progression.

Zedd considers Miller to be the missing piece when it comes to this track. Regarding Miller being added to the song, Zedd states “…her voice added an emotional depth that completed the song…” Miller has been a fan of Zedd’s work for many years, quoted as describing working on a song with him as an honor.

The song is out on streaming services, as well as on YouTube:

The new record comes with the announcement of an upcoming tour for Zedd, following his previous tour in 2019. The Telos Tour will kick off with the 2-night return of Zedd in the Park, on September 6th and 7th in Los Angeles – presented by Insomniac.

If you like what you heard with “Out Of Time,” Zedd’s to-be-released album Telos is now available to pre-order on vinyl.

Photo Credits: Mehreen Rizvi