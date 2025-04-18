Maren Morris Shares Cheeky New Single “Bed No Breakfast”

Home News Leila DeJoui April 18th, 2025 - 9:46 PM

On April 18, Grammy-award winning Maren Morris released her newest single, “Bed No Breakfast.” The new single is part of her upcoming album, D R E A M S I C L E. The song is a little more of a slower pace but has an upbeat tone. The new single starts off with dreamy notes that fit the “dreamsicle” theme for the new album. While the song seems dreamy, the lyrics seem to ask for a little personal space, or rejecting becoming close with someone. “‘Bed No Breakfast’ is my cheeky little song about wanting personal space after…personal closeness,” said Morris. “It’s about a right about a right to your own comforts on your own terms even while having some good-natured fun with somebody. Drunk girls don’t cry…they kick you out.”

Listen to “Bed No Breakfast”

The music video for the song was released at the time of the release for the single. The video features Morris laying on a pile of bare mattresses on her phone as if she were on a FaceTime call. Morris was also featured doing other “household duties” like ironing and hanging wet clothes on a laundry line. To go along with her theme of breakfast for the song, it seemed like she was ironing toast and bacon, and also hanging them up on the line as well.

Morris’ new album, D R E A M S I C L E, is set to release on May 9 of this year. She already has eight singles released for the album including “because, of course,” “carry me through” and “this is how a woman leaves.” She had debuted her new songs in her Coachella Performances.