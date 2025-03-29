Maren Morris Shares New Song and Music Video “carry me through”

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 29th, 2025 - 2:16 PM

Maren Morris has officially released her new single “carry me through” from her forthcoming album “D R E A M S I C L E”. Produced by Greg Kurstin, the track is a soulful ballad that blends gospel elements with a message of perseverance and finding strength from within. The lyrics convey Maren’s journey through dark times, ultimately discovering that resilience and self-reliance are key to overcoming challenges. The theme of self-empowerment is visually represented in the accompanying music video, which transitions from black and white to vivid color as Maren embraces her inner strength.

Reflecting on the creation of the song, Maren stated, “This was written in early 2023 before a lot of things went down. I really do think sometimes songs are premonitions.” Her words underline the song’s prophetic nature, as it was crafted during a time of personal and external upheaval. Through its evocative lines, the song emphasizes the importance of seeking support from “safe people” while insisting that not all burdens need to be carried alone: “it’s not all on you right now. lean on safe people.”

Coinciding with the release, Maren unveiled a unique t-shirt in collaboration with GLAAD and TransLifeLine. All proceeds from the sales over the next 72 hours will benefit transgender advocacy groups, aiming to counteract the increasing anti-trans legislation threatening community rights and safety. The shirt, inspired by “carry me through,” features the lyric, “little change of weather, it’ll make it better,” alongside an illustration of a lemon in cowboy boots admiring its reflection. This initiative highlights Maren’s commitment to equality and justice, reinforcing the song’s message of resilience and community support.