Maren Morris Joins Julia Michaels On Collaborative New Single “Scissors”

Catalina Martello January 10th, 2025 - 8:51 PM

Maren Morris collaborates with Julia Michaels new single “Scissors.” Along with the new song, the duo also released an exciting video. Michaels and Morris just released a song together in 2024, “cutoff,” which left fans craving for more music from the duo.

The video opens with Michaels sitting on the ground. She is wearing a black outfit with leopard print detailing and has a red ribbon bow between her feet. Michaels is also holding a big pair of scissors and seems to be cutting the bow. The video then cuts to Michaels surprising her potential boyfriend with a red car. In this scene she is wearing a red velvet coat that matches the same color of the curtains that reveal the car. Red can be a symbol of danger which could be the reason why Michaels continues to use it. The press release said that the song was about, “shitty ex-boyfriends and stupid boys,” which reiterates the theme of danger with all the red coloring. The video then cuts to Michaels cutting lemons and putting red cooking knives into the dishwasher. After that the video reuses different settings that were previously used in the video. Then the video cuts to Michaels vacuuming the outdoors area while her boyfriend washes his new car. This scene seems to be a kick at traditional roles between a man and a woman. Michaels being a housewife in this scenario. In this scene she is wearing a bright red dress with a bow over it. This can be interpreted as Michaels being a present and it continues the trend in red colors. The video then reuses new scenes and then Morris is introduced. Morris is sitting on the ground surrounded by cats and is wearing blue. This is in contrast to Michaels’ red dress. The cats around Morris can represent the phrase “crazy cat lady” which is why she could be wearing blue to contrast Michaels’ traditional wife role. The two then work together when they discover that Michaels’ boyfriend has been pursuing an affair. The two cut the brakes of his new car and the boyfriend became injured.

The video was a masterpiece as it was drenched in symbolism. Fans were excited to see the duo take on another single and are hoping for new music from them.





