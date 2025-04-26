Maren Morris Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Leila DeJoui April 26th, 2025 - 1:02 AM

On April, 25, 2025, Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter, Maren Morris, announced that she will be going on tour in 2025. Morris will be going on a world tour, hitting cities in North America and in Europe. In her U.S. shows, she will be performing with the pop band, Trousdale, Indie singer, Miya Folick and pop singer, Jade LeMac. During her European leg of the tour, Morris will be performing with the pop singer Bea and her Business. The tour will begin on May 30 in West Hollywood, California. The tour is for Morris’ upcoming album, D R E A M S I C L E, which will be released on May 9.

Morris shares her excitement for her upcoming tour and her album. “D R E A M S I C L E felt like it was already translating itself to a live environment while I was writing the album,” said Morris. “The acoustics, layers of harmonies, stacked synthesizers against raw vocals; it was coming to life in the studio without an audience, so I’m very excited to finally allow these songs to hit the air and feel them amplified by the energy of a crowd. It’ll be a dreamy experience all around for fans and for myself.”

The tickets for The DREAMSICLE Tour will go live on May 2. About a week later, on May 9, her new album will officially be available for streaming. Her most recent single, bed no breakfast, released on April 18.

The DREAMSICLE Tour Dates:

North America Dates:

05/30 – West Hollywood, CA – West Hollywood Park

07/12 – Quebec City, QC – FEQ

07/25 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival with Trousdale

07/29 – Park City, UT – Deer Valley Concert Series with Trousdale

07/31 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park with Trousdale

08/02 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern with Trousdale

08/03 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl with Trousdale

08/05 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery with Trousdale

08/06 – Sacramento, CA – The Backyard with Trousdale

08/07 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion with Trousdale

08/09 – Ridgefield, WA – ilani Casino Resort with Trousdale

08/10 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery with Trousdale

08/15 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion with Miya Folick

08/16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant Miya Folick

08/19 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre Miya Folick

08/21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens Miya Folick

08/22 – Highland Park – Ravinia Miya Folick

08/23 – Hinckley, MN – The Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater Miya Folick

08/31 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion with Jade LeMac

09/02 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY with Jade LeMac

09/03 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater with Jade LeMac

09/05 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion with Jade LeMac

09/06 – Sidney, ME – Bowl in the Pines with Jade LeMac

09/09 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 with Jade LeMac

09/10 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount with Jade LeMac

09/12 – Washington, DC – Wolf Trap with Jade LeMac

09/13 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center with Jade LeMac

09/14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark with Jade LeMac

09/16 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome with Jade LeMac

09/17 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre – with Jade LeMac

09/20 – St. Augustine, FL – Sing Out Loud Festival

09/22 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater with Jade LeMac

09/23 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater with Jade LeMac

09/25 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle with Jade LeMac

09/26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle with Jade LeMac

Europe Dates:

11/03 – Dublin, Ireland – The National Stadium with Bea and her Business

11/05 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Albert Hall with Bea and her Business

11/07 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Birmingham Symphony Hall with Bea and her Business

11/08 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – O2 Academy with Bea and her Business

11/10 – London, United Kingdom – Roundhouse with Bea and her Business

11/13 – Paris, France – Le Trianon with Bea and her Business

11/14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix with Bea and her Business

11/16 – Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra with Bea and her Business

11/17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg with Bea and her Business

11/19 – Berlin, German – Columbia Theater with Bea and her Business

11/20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio with Bea and her Business