Maren Morris Announces Fall 2025 Tour Dates

On April, 25, 2025, Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter, Maren Morris, announced that she will be going on tour in 2025. Morris will be going on a world tour, hitting cities in North America and in Europe. In her U.S. shows, she will be performing with the pop band, Trousdale, Indie singer, Miya Folick and pop singer, Jade LeMac. During her European leg of the tour, Morris will be performing with the pop singer Bea and her Business. The tour will begin on May 30 in West Hollywood, California. The tour is for Morris’ upcoming album, D R E A M S I C L E, which will be released on May 9.
View this post on Instagram
Morris shares her excitement for her upcoming tour and her album. “D R E A M S I C L E felt like it was already translating itself to a live environment while I was writing the album,” said Morris. “The acoustics, layers of harmonies, stacked synthesizers against raw vocals; it was coming to life in the studio without an audience, so I’m very excited to finally allow these songs to hit the air and feel them amplified by the energy of a crowd. It’ll be a dreamy experience all around for fans and for myself.”
The tickets for The DREAMSICLE Tour will go live on May 2. About a week later, on May 9, her new album will officially be available for streaming. Her most recent single, bed no breakfast, released on April 18.
The DREAMSICLE Tour Dates:
North America Dates:
05/30 – West Hollywood, CA – West Hollywood Park
07/12 – Quebec City, QC – FEQ
07/25 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival with Trousdale
07/29 – Park City, UT – Deer Valley Concert Series with Trousdale
07/31 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park with Trousdale
08/02 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern with Trousdale
08/03 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl with Trousdale
08/05 – Saratoga, CA – The Mountain Winery with Trousdale
08/06 – Sacramento, CA – The Backyard with Trousdale
08/07 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion with Trousdale
08/09 – Ridgefield, WA – ilani Casino Resort with Trousdale
08/10 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery with Trousdale
08/15 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion with Miya Folick
08/16 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant Miya Folick
08/19 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre Miya Folick
08/21 – Grand Rapids, MI – Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens Miya Folick
08/22 – Highland Park – Ravinia Miya Folick
08/23 – Hinckley, MN – The Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater Miya Folick
08/31 – Selbyville, DE – Freeman Arts Pavilion with Jade LeMac
09/02 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY with Jade LeMac
09/03 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater with Jade LeMac
09/05 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion with Jade LeMac
09/06 – Sidney, ME – Bowl in the Pines with Jade LeMac
09/09 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 with Jade LeMac
09/10 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount with Jade LeMac
09/12 – Washington, DC – Wolf Trap with Jade LeMac
09/13 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center with Jade LeMac
09/14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark with Jade LeMac
09/16 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome with Jade LeMac
09/17 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre – with Jade LeMac
09/20 – St. Augustine, FL – Sing Out Loud Festival
09/22 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater with Jade LeMac
09/23 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater with Jade LeMac
09/25 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle with Jade LeMac
09/26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle with Jade LeMac
Europe Dates:
11/03 – Dublin, Ireland – The National Stadium with Bea and her Business
11/05 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Albert Hall with Bea and her Business
11/07 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – Birmingham Symphony Hall with Bea and her Business
11/08 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – O2 Academy with Bea and her Business
11/10 – London, United Kingdom – Roundhouse with Bea and her Business
11/13 – Paris, France – Le Trianon with Bea and her Business
11/14 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix with Bea and her Business
11/16 – Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra with Bea and her Business
11/17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg with Bea and her Business
11/19 – Berlin, German – Columbia Theater with Bea and her Business
11/20 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio with Bea and her Business