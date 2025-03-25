Julien Baker & Torres Cancels Shows at Big Ears and Ohio University After Concussion

Home News Charlotte Huot March 25th, 2025 - 11:31 PM

Julien Baker and Torres have canceled their scheduled performances at Ohio University and Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival this week after a concussion sustained by one of their key members. The duo, who are set to release their collaborative country album Send A Prayer My Way next month, announced the news via a statement on the OHIO Music Industry Summit Instagram, according to Stereogum.

“Over the weekend, one of our key members sustained a concussion and will need to take the next few weeks to recover,” the statement read. “Due to this, we are forced to cancel the Julien Baker & Torres appearance at Ohio University.”

The duo was set to speak at Ohio University’s OHIO Music Industry Summit and perform the event’s closing-night concert on Thursday. They were also slated to take the stage at Big Ears Festival this weekend. Their next scheduled performance is on April 3 at Iowa City’s Mission Creek Festival, leaving them time to recover before resuming their tour.

Baker and Torres have been actively promoting Send A Prayer My Way, their first joint album, blending elements of country, folk and indie rock. The project marks a departure from their solo works and has been highly anticipated by fans. Despite the setback, supporters remain hopeful that the rest of their tour will proceed as planned.

While their immediate shows have been affected, neither artist has indicated further cancellations beyond these two events. Fans will be hoping for a speedy recovery as Baker and Torres prepare to hit the road in support of their upcoming album.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna