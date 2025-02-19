Lucy Dacus Live Debuts Songs From Forthcoming Album Forever Is A Feeling During NYC Show

Home News Charlotte Huot February 19th, 2025 - 9:43 PM

On Tuesday night, Lucy Dacus gave fans a preview of her upcoming album Forever Is A Feeling with a live debut of several unreleased songs during an intimate acoustic set at Brooklyn’s St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church. The performance, which largely featured new material, marked a significant moment ahead of the album’s official release on March 28, according to Stereogum.

Dacus, dressed sharply in a suit, played a 16-song set, blending a few older favorites with a majority of tracks that are presumed to be on Forever Is A Feeling. Unlike some artists who ask audiences to refrain from filming unreleased material, Dacus seemingly allowed it—leading to the emergence of high-quality footage of several new songs online.

While the official tracklist for Forever Is A Feeling has yet to be revealed, Stereogum’s Scott Lapatine and Genius users have pieced together potential song titles from the Brooklyn set. Among them are “Big Deal,” “Last Drop,” “Grand Prize” and “Lost Time.” One untitled song is speculated to feature Phoebe Bridgers on the album version, adding to the anticipation surrounding the record’s collaborations.

This performance aligns with a broader trend among members of boygenius—Dacus’ bandmate Julien Baker recently debuted new material in a one-off show as well. With early singles like “Ankles,” “Limerence” and “Best Guess” already out, Forever Is A Feeling is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated indie releases.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer to hear the final versions of these songs, but for now, the Brooklyn performance offers an exciting glimpse into Dacus’ evolving artistry. Listen to the performances below, titles according to Genuis.

Untitled:

“Lost Time”:



“Grand Prize”:



“Last Drop”:



“Big Deal”:



Photo credit: Jenna Houchin