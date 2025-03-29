Bruce Dickinson and Z2 Announce The Mandrake Project: Year One For August 2025 Release Including Dirt From William Blake’s Grave

Home News Khalliah Gardner March 29th, 2025 - 3:02 PM

The announcement of “The Mandrake Project: Year One” by Bruce Dickinson in collaboration with Z2 Comics marks a significant milestone in the intersection of music and graphic storytelling. This innovative comic series, inspired by Dickinson’s solo album “The Mandrake Project,” is set for release on August 5, 2025. The collection of the first four issues, enriched by an exclusive prologue initially available only with the vinyl release of “The Afterglow of Ragnarok,” is expected to captivate both Iron Maiden fans and enthusiasts of the supernatural genre.

The deluxe edition of the series promises a stellar package, complete with interviews, essays, and fascinating insights into the development journey of “The Mandrake Project.” With an introduction penned by Kurt Sutter, the creator of “Sons of Anarchy,” and a slew of bonus materials like collectors cards and a MANDRAKE PROJECT medallion, this edition serves as a collector’s item. Notably, it includes soil from the grave of the legendary poet and artist William Blake, whose inspiration played a critical role in the project. This unique addition is a testament to Dickinson’s deep reverence for Blake, further cemented by his patronage of the William Blake Cottage Trust.

“The Mandrake Project: Year One” is not only a nod to artistic heritage but also an embodiment of Dickinson’s relentless creative vision. Known for his multifaceted career, spanning music, aviation, film, and more, Dickinson reinvents what fans can expect from a musical album and its associates. His statement about the release underscores a feeling of destiny in the project’s creation, as he mentions, “I sometimes get the feeling that I am not fully in control of the story.” This highlights the organic and seemingly destined nature of the storyline’s development.

Z2’s Editor-in-Chief, Rantz Hoseley, shares this admiration for Dickinson’s drive, praising the ambitious design and luxurious presentation of the book. Featuring talents like Tony Lee, a New York Times bestselling author, and renowned artists like Staz Johnson, Piotr Kowalski, and Bill Sienkiewicz, “The Mandrake Project: Year One” is a testament to the high-caliber collaboration that Z2 Comics fosters.

As Z2 expands its reputation as a premier destination for unique graphic novels, this release reinforces its commitment to merging the worlds of music and comics. For Bruce Dickinson, this project isn’t merely another venture but a vital continuation of his artistic legacy. The forthcoming extensive North American solo tour—his first in almost 30 years—further underscores the enduring allure of Dickinson’s diverse talents.

